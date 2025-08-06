Crucial big talks are ongoing for the star Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko. Two top English Premier League clubs, Manchester United and Newcastle United, are in a tough race to rope in Benjamin Sesko. As per multiple reports, it has been learnt that the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig star might leave his current side to join either the Red Devils or the Magpies. As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United "believes" that the 22-year-old Benjamin Sesko wants to join them, while Newcastle United might have placed a bid, €5m higher than the Red Devils. Manchester United Head Coach Ruben Amorim Addresses Alejandro Garnacho’s Future, Says ‘It Is Clear He Wants Different Leadership’.

Manchester United "Believes"

🚨🧨 Understand Manchester United’s feeling from earlier today is even stronger tonight… …the club believes Benjamin Šeško only wants to join Manchester United. ❗️ Man United forwarded official contract proposal to Šeško while also keep negotiating with RB Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/05vHpT9aNZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2025

There is no club-to-club agreement between RB Leipzig and either Manchester United or Newcastle United. As per Sky Sports, Man Utd had made an initial bid worth £65m plus £8.9m in add-ons, while Newcastle United have made a second bid of £69.7m plus add-ons. As per the BBC, Manchester United made an offer worth £73.8m for Benjamin Sesko on Tuesday. It has been learned that RB Leipzig are currently evaluating offers made by both clubs before coming to a decision.

The stance Benjamin Sesko keeps in this deal will also be very crucial. The 22-year-old is more interested in joining Manchester United, as per reports. But Newcastle United are having a bigger offer, and will be offering him a stage at the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 football. Manchester United might bring him more fame, but they are distant from UCL football, after a disastrous 2024-25. The Magpies might also offer him more match time, as there are strong speculations regarding the departure of Alexander Isak to Liverpool FC. Benjamin Sesko has been in superb form, being the top scorer in Europe, under the age of 23, since August 2023.

