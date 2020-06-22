Bologna (BOG) will continue their Serie A campaign as they host defending Champions Juventus (JUV). BOG vs JUV match will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on June 22, 2020 (late Monday night). Maurizio Sarri’s men will be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the league. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 clash, can scroll down below. Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Bologna will be without the services of three key players in Mattia Bani, Federico Santander and Jerdy Schouten as all of them are serving suspensions after picking up bookings in the game against Lazio, last time around. Andreas Skov Olsen will not feature in this clash due to injury. Paulo Dybala Admits Playing Football Without Public is Boring.

Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain will all be out through injury for Juventus while Georgio Chiellini is also a major doubt. Buffon who played in the Coppa Italia defeat against Napoli is expected to be replaced by Wojciech Szczesny in the goal.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream`11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be your keeper for this game.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream`11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Denswell (BOG), Mattia De Sciglio (JUV) and Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) must be your team-mates.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream`11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Riccardo Orsonlini (BOG), Ruben Soriano (BOG), Nicola Sansone (BOG), Gary Medel (BOG) and Douglas Costa (JUV) must be your midfielders.

Bologna vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream`11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Paulo Dybala (JUV) should fill the remaining slots.

Paulo Dybala (JUV) must be made as your captain while Riccardo Orsonlini (BOG) can be picked as the deputy captain.

