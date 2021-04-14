Manchester City travel to Borussia Dortmund hoping to hold on to their one-goal advantage and advance into the semi-finals. Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City (DOR vs MCI) match in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-finals will be played at the Westfalenstadion on April 15 (Thursday). City currently lead the tie 2-1 thanks to goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden. Marco Reus had equalised for Dortmund in Manchester. The visitors also had a goal wrongly ruled out by the referee. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online for the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City match should scroll down for all details. DOR vs MCI Dream11 Prediction in UCL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Football Match.

Pep Guardiola will be without striker Sergio Aguero and centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who have been ruled out from the second leg of the UCL quarter-finals. Dortmund are also without captain and forward Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Mats Hummels. City travel to Dortmund after a 2-1 defeat against a 10-men Leeds United while Borussia Dortmund beat VfB Stuttgart to prepare for this crucial tie. Robin Gosens’ Teammates Buy Him Cristiano Ronaldo’s Shirt After Juventus Star Refused to Swap Shirt With Atalanta Defender (Watch Video).

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarter-final will be played at Westfalenstadion on April 15 (Wednesday night). The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City UCL quarter-final match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Fans in India searching for how to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City UCL quarter-final match leg 2 live streaming online can watch the match live SonyLiv, the OTT of Star Network.

