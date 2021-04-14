After a lot of controversy about the disallowed goal in the first leg of the UCL 2021 match, Borussia Dortmund is all set to take on Manchester City in the second round. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the Dream11 picks for the game. this will help you build your playing XI of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Man City had won the first round 2-1 and now will be welcomed at Signal Iduna Park. Jude Bellingham Reacts After His Goal Was Called Off Against Manchester City During UCL 2021 Match, Borussia Dortmund Baffled (Check Reactions).

There quite a huge debate about the goal disallowed and the Borussia Dortmund team had vowed to come back stronger in the second leg of the tournament. They had posted tweets on social media and assured the fans that they would do well in the second leg of the game. Talking about Dortmund, here is one stat we came across that they have been eliminated on six occasions when they have lost the first leg in the Champions League 2021.

Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 prediction of the game below:

DOR vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson (MCI) must be your keeper for this clash.

DOR vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ruben Dias (MCI), Joao Cancelo (MCI) and Raphael Guerreiro (DOR) must be the defenders in your team.

DOR vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Giovanni Reyna (DOR), Mo Dahoud (DOR) and Jadon Sancho (DOR) must be your midfielders.

DOR vs MCI, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Gabriel Jesus (MCI) and Erling Haaland (DOR) must be your forwards.

Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) must be the captain of your MCI vs DOR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Erling Haaland (DOR) can be named as the vice-captain.

