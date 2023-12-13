Borussia Dortmund became the first to qualify to the next round from Group F which featured the likes of PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle United in the last matchday. They face PSG in their final first round game with the group wide open in terms of qualification for the other three clubs. PSG are currently second with 7 points and they would think a victory is needed in order to guarantee a place in the Round of 16, most probably as the group winner. A draw leaves the gates for both AC Milan and Newcastle to claw their way back as they are on 5 points each. Borussia Dortmund versus PSG will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Chelsea Captain Reece James Suffers Another Injury Setback During Premier League 2023–24 Match Against Everton.

Emre Can is suspended for Borussia Dortmund which is a blow for them considering his importance in midfield. Marcel Sabitzer is struggling with a groin problem and will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Marco Reus was a key figure in the win over AC Milan and his experience should come in handy once again.

Randal Kolo Muani will lead the attack for PSG with Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola on the wings. Ousmane Dembele will be on the bench and could come in as an impact player in the later part of the contest. Nuno Mendes and Fabian Ruiz have been ruled out of the clash and their absence will be felt by the PSG supporters and club alike. Marquinhos at the back has an important task of keeping things calm at the back.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

PSG will be visiting Borussia Dortmund in the Group G match of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, December 14. The game will begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Newcastle United’s Rise Under Saudi Ownership Faces Big Test With UCL Future on the Line.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The important match between Borussia Dortmund vs PSG will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Borussia Dortmund will feel they can match the quality of PSG considering they are playing at home. PSG will not be playing for a draw as well, setting up for a fascinating game.

