Manchester City have had an underwhelming season this campaign and they currently languish at fifth in the points table. They are already dumped out of the Champions League and never made it to the Premier League title race. The FA Cup remains their only shot at winning silverware this term and the English champions face Bournemouth this evening in the quarter-finals. Pep Guardiola will want his squad to be up for this battle with no games being easy in the FA Cup. Opponents Bournemouth are 10th in the Premier League points table and with a solitary win in their last five matches played, the team lacks momentum. Bournemouth versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 9:00 PM IST. FA Cup 2024–25: Matz Sels Shines As Nottingham Forest Beat Brighton and Hove Albion FC in Penalty Shootout To Reach Semifinals.

Enes Unal, Julian Araujo, and Luis Sinisterra are ruled out for Bournemouth due to injuries and Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen miss out as they are suspended. Evanilson will lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation with David Brooks as the playmaker behind him. Tyler Adams and Alex Scott form the double pivot in attack with Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo using their pace to create chances from out wide.

Erling Haaland will lead the attack for Manchester City and his goal-scoring exploits in big games is well known. Kevin de Bruyne does not feature regularly for the club these days but expect him to play as the no 10 here. Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku will be deployed on the wings with Ilkay Gundogan and Nico Gonzalez as the central midfielders. Crystal Palace Beats Fulham 3–0 To Advance to FA Cup 2024–25 Semifinals.

When is Bournemouth vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bournemouth and Manchester City are set to go up against each other in the quarter-final of the FA Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, March 30. The Bournemouth vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth and it starts at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City

FA Cup 2024-25 quarter-final match on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bournemouth vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Network, will provide FA Cup 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans can watch the Bournemouth vs Manchester City live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but after paying a subscription fee. Expect a Manchester City dominance with the club securing a safe passage to the semi-finals.

