Bournemouth vs Wolves Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After an exciting matchweek 1, the Premier League has returned with more action in the machweek 2 and in a a crucial encounter, Bournemouth will clash with Wolves. Both teams suffered big defeats in their last match against title contenders. Bournemouth suffered a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool. They gave a strong fight exposing the defensive frailties of Arne Slot's Liverpool, but the defending champions held their own in the end and snatched away victory. Antoine Semenyo shined in the first match, despite receiving racist comments from the audience. He scored a brace and led charge in the Bournemouth attack. With Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez gone, Bournemouth Achilles heel will remain a re-shaping defence. Portugal Defender Ruben Dias Extends Manchester City Contract Till 2029 (Watch Video).

Wolves, meanwhile, dropped to the 19th position after a big defeat against explosive Manchester City who started their season on a high. Wolves are not known to be a good starter of the season and their record in the initial phase of the Premier League will worry them. Despite a solid attempt against Man City where they were demolished by the quality of the opposition, Vitor Pereira will have questions to answer. Although Wolves have remarkably gone unbeaten in each of their previous five Premier League matches against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. They have never faced another team away from home on more occasions in the competition without suffering defeat.

Bournemouth vs Wolves Match Details

Match Bournemouth vs Wolves Date Saturday, August 23 Time 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Select Channels (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Bournemouth vs Wolves, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Bournemouth and Wolves will look to return in winning ways as they take on each other in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The Bournemouth vs Wolves will be hosted at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England and will begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City's Manuel Akanji Denies Fabrizio Romano's Report of His Transfer Move to Galatasaray, Writes 'Don't Know Anything About That'.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Bournemouth vs Wolves live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels. For Bournemouth vs Wolves online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Bournemouth vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Bournemouth vs Wolves Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Bournemouth are likely to gain aa upper hand against Wolves and secure a narrow victory.

