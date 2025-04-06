Chelsea are involved in a major battle alongside Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in the top four race and they will look to consolidate their current fourth place in the standings when they face Brentford in an away tie. The Blues have won three out of their last five games and despite lacking consistency this term, the team have the habit of claiming sequences of victories in phases that propels them to stay in Champions League qualification zone. Opponents Brentford are 12th and head into the game on the back of a defeat suffered at the hands of Newcastle United. They will need to be at their very best at home to secure a positive result. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool Gets Title Boost as Arsenal Drops Points at Everton.

Fabio Carvalho is out for the rest of the campaign owing to a shoulder injury while Joshua Dasilva and Igor Thiago also miss out with fitness issues. Mikel Damsgaard will play the no 10 role with Yoane Wissa as the striker. Christian Norgaard will team up with Vitaly Janelt in midfield to orchestrate play. Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade on the wings will try and create openings from out wide.

Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana have picked up muscle injuries and ruled out for a few week for Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended as he serves a doping ban. Reece James is likley to be part of the playing eleven here. Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson will be part of the attacking third for the blues alongside Neto and Noni Madueke.

When is Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will visit Brentford in Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 6. The Brentford vs Chelsea match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England and it will start at 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Arsenal’s Title Chances Take Dent After Dropping Points, Liverpool Remain Leaders.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. Fans in India can thus watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For Brentford vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Premier League 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Brentford vs Chelsea live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website but will need a subscription for the same. Brentford will sit deep and try and absorb the Chelsea pressure in the game but it might not be enough in the end.

