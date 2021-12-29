Manchester City would have a good opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League 2021-22 points table when they face Brentford on Thursday. The match would be played at the Brentford Community Stadium and has a start time of 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). City, who ran through Leicester City in their last match, which was on Boxing Day, are undoubtedly the favourites to win this contest and clinch their 10th straight Premier League win of the season. Liverpool's defeat to Leicester City have opened the way for Pep Guardiola's team to consolidate a potential nine-point lead at the top. Mikel Arteta Tests Positive for COVID-19, To Miss Arsenal's Premier League Game vs Manchester City on New Year’s Day

But Brentford have to proven to be difficult opponents at home this season. They beat Arsenal 2-0 at home and then played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool. Although City have been in red hot form, Brentford can cause an upset. But the Bees are coming into this clash with a 0-2 defeat to Brighton in their last match and would have to pull off a huge effort to stun the defending champions.

When is Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford. The game will be held on December 30, 2021 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar.

