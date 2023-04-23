Fresh after their elimination at the hands of Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League, Manchester United will take on Brighton in the semifinal of the FA Cup. Manchester United have been largely good under Erik ten Hag but remain a work in progress. The squad will need fresh signings in the summer if they are to get back to their very best. They are currently third in the English Premier League and getting into the Champions League is a priority for them. Opponents Brighton have consistently been involved in giant killing this season and have a fantastic manager in Roberto de Zerbi. They will certainly make Manchester United toil hard in this game. Brighton versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester City Beat Sheffield United 3–0 To Qualify for FA Cup 2022–23 Final; Leicester City, Liverpool, Fulham Register Important Victories in Premier League.

Joel Veltman and Evan Ferguson are massive misses for Brighton due to injuries while Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana are long-term absentees. Jason Steele will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Danny Welbeck will lead the attack against his former club with Solly March and Karou Mitoma on the flanks. Julio Enciso is a threat in midfield and United will need to keep a keen eye on his movements.

Luke Shaw will start in central defence to partner Victor Lindelof with Harry Maguire suspended. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford return to the starting eleven while Anthony Martial who limped off against Sevilla will make way for Wout Weghorst. Casemiro has looked below par since returning from suspension and United will need him to be at his very best against Brighton.

Brighton will face Manchester United in the semifinal of the FA Cup 2022-23 on Sunday, April 23. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST at Wembley Stadium, London.

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans in India can watch the Brighton vs Manchester United match live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD and Sony Sports Ten 3/HD channels. Lionel Messi Produces Stunning Assist To Set Up Kylian Mbappe From His Own Half During PSG’s 2–1 Win Over Angers in Ligue 1 2022–23 (Watch Video).

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup 2022-23 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Manchester United match on the SonyLiv app. Brighton will not be afraid of Manchester United and will go toe to toe from the onset. Manchester United will leave it late but win the contest.

