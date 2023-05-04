Brighton hosts Manchester United in a crunch tie as they look to avenge their FA Cup semi-final loss at the hands of the Red Devils. Erik ten Haag’s squad is 4th in the standings with 63 points from 32 games but with Liverpool mounting a late challenge for a top four finish, Manchester United will feel they are still three wins away from securing a Champions League spot. Having won the Carabao Cup and a place in the FA Cup finals already confirmed, the team has shown signs of positivity this season and if it makes the right decisions in terms of recruitment in the summer, the club could very well bring back the glory days. Opponents Brighton are 8th and have managed three wins in their last five which is steady. Brighton versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Erling Haaland Breaks Premier League Goal-Scoring Record As Manchester City Register 3–0 Victory Against West Ham To Reclaim Top Spot in EPL 2022–23.

Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento are the key players missing for Brighton. Danny Welbeck has been in good goalscoring form off late and will be a threat for the opposition. Kaoru Mitoma will be hoping to make inroads from the wing with his blistering pace and ability on the ball.

Anthony Martial will return to lead the attack with Marcus Rashford moving to the wings. Antony will return to the starting eleven as well with Marcel Sabitzer making way. Casemiro was brilliant against Aston Villa and will be an important player for the visitors. The goal scoring threat will once again come from Bruno Fernandes and he will once again exert great influence on the United play.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will cross swords with Brighton in the Premier League 2022-23 on Friday, May 4. The match is set to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Amex Stadium, Falmer, England. Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup Winning Captain, Set to Leave PSG at End of Season: Report.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brighton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. Brighton at home is a challenge for Manchester United and they will do well to come away with a point.

