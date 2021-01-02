London, January 2: Burnley's home game against Fulham has become the latest match in the Premier League to be postponed due to coronavirus cases. The match was due to be played on Sunday and has become the second match involving Fulham due to be postponed.

The Premier League said that there was an increase in positive Covid-19 cases in Fulham as the club got their players and staff tested after the postponement of their match against Tottenham Hotspur. Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2020–21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Following Fulham's request to rearrange the Burnley fixture, the Premier League's Board has taken into consideration further independent medical advice and decided to postpone the match due to the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing outbreak at the club," said the Premier League in a statement.

Apart from Fulham's two matches, Aston Villa's home game against Newcastle United and Everton's match against Manchester City were the other two games to be postponed due to Covid-19 cases within the teams.

