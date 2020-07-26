Chelsea will eye a win in their final home game when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League 2019-20 match on the final day of the league. Chelsea are currently placed fourth in the Premier League points table with 63 points and are only behind the third-placed Manchester United on goal difference. A win over Wolves in their final match will secure Champions League football for Frank Lampard’s side. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best Dream11 fantasy team for Chelsea vs Wolves EPL 2019-20 clash, should scroll below for all information. Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Wolves are placed sixth and need to win to be assured of a Europa League berth next season. They are unbeaten in their last three matches, which includes wins over Everton and Crystal Palace. Wolves, like Chelsea, are in a must-win situation to assure themselves a place in European football next season. Chelsea are without N’Golo Kante, Fikayo Tomori and Billy Gilmour for this match, while Wolves have no injury worries and coach Nuno Espirito, will have a full squad at his disposal.

Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio (WOL) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this match.

Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Reece James (CHE), Jonny Otto (WOL) and Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) can be selected as the defenders.

Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Christian Pulisic (CHE) is a sure starter and is a must pick. Mason Mount (CHE), Ruben Neves (WOL) and Adam Traore (WOL) will be the other midfielders in the side.

Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raul Jimenez (WOL), Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Daniel Podence (WOL) will lead the three-man attacking line.

Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rui Patricio (WOL), Reece James (CHE), Jonny Otto (WOL), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Christian Pulisic (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Ruben Neves (WOL), Adam Traore (WOL), Raul Jimenez (WOL), Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Daniel Podence (WOL).

Christian Pulisic (CHE) should be selected as the captain of this fantasy team. Raul Jimenez (WOL) can be made the second-choice captain. A draw will leave European football out of their hands and both teams then must depend on results from other matches to confirm their spots in Europe for next season.

