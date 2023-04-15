Chelsea have their task cut out when they take on Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15. Frank Lampard’s return to the helm of affairs at his former club has not gone according to plan so far with Chelsea first losing to Wolves in the Premier League and then going on to suffer a defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinal. The Blues currently are 11th on the points table with just 39 points from 30 games and recent form suggest that they begin this contest low on confidence and momentum. Brighton on the other hand, sit seventh with 46 points from 28 matches and a win today can take them to sixth, helping them stay in contention for a spot to compete in European football next season. They too suffered a defeat in their last Premier League match and would aim to bounce back. Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Los Blancos Clinch Clinical Victory in 1st Leg At Home.

With the second leg of the UCL quarterfinal against Real Madrid on the cards, Lampard perhaps might make some rotations to his team for this match. The Blues will miss the services of Kalidou Koulibaly for this match. Armando Broja and Carney Chukwuemeka are out too. For Brighton, Tariq Lamptey has been sidelined with a knee injury. Levi Colwill, who is on loan from Chelsea, will not be play this match as well.

When is Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Chelsea will face Brighton in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, April 15. The game will take place at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London. Frank Lampard Returns to Chelsea as Manager Until End of Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of English Premier 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brighton match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. Brighton had beaten Chelsea 4-1 the last time these two teams faced.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).