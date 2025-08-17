Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Chelsea experienced resounding success last term under manager Enzo Maresca with the team winning two trophies while also securing a place in the UEFA Champions League after being absent from it for several years. The Blues are on the way back to being the top side they were but will now have to ensure they are consistent as a new season begins. They face Crystal Palace at home this evening in their first match of the Premier League. Opponents Crystal Palace heads into the game on the back of success against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield, which has given them a lot of confidence. Wolves 0-4 Manchester City, Premier League 2025–26: Erling Haaland Scores Brace as Cityzens Start Season With Dominant Win.

Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, and Omari Kellyman are the players missing out for Chelsea due to injuries. Joao Pedro has been excellent for the team since making his move to the club and will lead the attack with Cole Palmer as the playmaker. Pedro Neto and Jamie Gittens will use their pace to create chances out wide. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo should form the double pivot in central midfield.

Wolves have fitness issues have their own as well with Caleb Kporha, Chadi Riad, Matheus Franca, Cheick Doucoure, and Eddie Nketiah all missing. Jean-Philippe Mateta will be leading the attack with Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr. Adam Wharton and Will Hughes will battle it out for supremacy in midfield for the away side.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Date Sunday, August 17 Time 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

FIFA Club World Club winners Chelsea host FA Cup 2025 champions Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 17. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge and start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. For Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Chelsea at home should not be troubled much and race to a 2-0 victory.

