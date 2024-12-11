Chennaiyin FC stands ninth in the ISL 2024-25 points table with 12 points from 11 games. They dropped many points after failing to close the game strongly. The side scored 16 times in 11 games this season, however, they have been without a goal in their last three matches. Having said this the side even battled to score against Hyderabad FC and won just one match out of the last six encounters against them. Coyle would know that to snap this run will be to be on the offensive consistently, something that the home crowd support could propel them to achieve. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad FC on the other hand is struggling with form at the moment. The side has seven points from 10 matches and stands 12th in the points table. This season though the side has ended up conceding more goals in the first half of ISL 2024-25 (11) than any other team. Offensively also they have struggled against quality teams but managed to snatch points from strong opponents. Check out Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad match details and viewing options below.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad will be played on matchday 12 of the ISL 2024-25 season. The Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and it has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online for free. Chennaiyin FC will be looking to take advantage of Hyderabad FC’s current form.

