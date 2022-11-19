Chennaiyin FC will face Jamshedpur FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on November 19, 2022 (Saturday) as Chennaiyin FC eye to enter top six and Jamshedpur FC eye to improve their position in the bottom of the table fight. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Rise to Third Spot With Win Over East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC had an inconsistent start to the season. Despite of playing good football in some phases and managing to beat both the Kolkata giants, they have slipped up in certain occasions. Midfielders Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa and Jiteshwor Singh has been in fine form but the absence of Vafa Hakhamaneshi due to suspension hurt the team badly in the last game against Mumbai City FC. Considering they have the advantage of a home game and Jamshedpur FC hasn’t been in the best of forms, they will think of nothing less than a win. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC had a struggle in the league campaign till now. They managed to win only a single game. They are not creating enough opportunities and still waiting for star foreigner Jay Emmanuel Thomas to get match fit. Jamshedpur FC desperately needs three points from this game, and they will need some individual brilliance from their key players to get it.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on November 19, 2022 (Saturday). The CFC vs JFC game has a start time of 05:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

