Chennaiyin FC will face Mumbai City FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on November 12, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams eye to get near the spot at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Bengaluru FC 0–1 East Bengal, ISL 2022–23: Late Goal by Cleighton Silva Seals Much Needed Three Points For East Bengal

Mumbai City FC had a mediocre start to the campaign. They have not won as many games they would have liked to and already dropped points in three games. Forwards Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh and Lallinzuala Chhangte has failed to translate their good form into wins. A hard-fought draw in the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan have made things difficult for them. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, has been able to get wins against both the Kolkata Giants and are slightly better positioned in the table with a game in hand. Midfielders Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa and Jiteshwor Singh have consistently controlled games. They will try to use the extra pressure on Mumbai City FC and utilize opportunities through counterattacks.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on November 12, 2022 (Saturday). The CFC vs MCFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

