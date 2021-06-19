Chile takes on Bolivia in the Copa America 2021, CONMEBOL, match. This is going to be a Group B clash. Both Chile and Bolivia have played a match each and are yet to win a game. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021, live streaming online, then continue reading. Copa America 2021 Day 4 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST Of South American Championship.

While Chile managed a 1-1 draw against Argentina despite Lionel Messi’s early goal, Bolivia lost to Paraguay 3-1. Both the teams will now be looking for a victory. Chile are placed third on the points table while Bolivia are bottom-placed.

When is Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 19, 2021 (Saturday morning) at the Arena Pantanal. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Chile vs Bolivia, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide the live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Chile vs Bolivia game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

