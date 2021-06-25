Brazil under have been phenomenal managed Tite but needed an assist from the referee to defeat Colombia in the latest round of fixtures in Group B of the ongoing Copa America 2021 tournament. Match official Nestor Pitana was at the centre of controversy, with the 2019 South American Champions scoring the winning goal after 10 minutes of stoppage time to extend their unbeaten run to ten games. Copa America 2021 Points Table Updated.

Reinaldo Rueda's side were left frustrated after their loss to Brazil as Roberto Firmino’s 78th-minute equaliser came following a touch from referee Nestor Pitana. And to add to their woes, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro scored into the 10th minute of added time, handing Colombia – who were close to halting the Selecao’s winning run since November 2019 – their second defeat in four Copa America 2021 games. Brazil 2-1 Colombia, Copa America 2021 Result: Casemiro's Injury Time Strike Extends Defending Champions' Perfect Record.

Watch Goal Video

Classic #CopaAmerica chaos atm. Brazil score controversially after ball hits referee & falls kindly to Selecao, who eventually find the back of the net. A lengthy VAR check & goal stands but Ospina & Colombia have been appealing for minutes.#BRAxCOL pic.twitter.com/4jeiF8sADT — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) June 24, 2021

Several Colombia players were distracted during Brazil’s equaliser as Nestor Pitana, who had made contact with the ball while in play, let the play continue which resulted in the Selecao taking advantage and getting themselves on the scoresheet. ‘With the first [goal], I think that the situation with the referee caused a distraction in the players,’ said Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda.

What Is The Rule For Referee Interference Scenario?

According to CONMEBOL rules, the ball should be deemed out of play when:

The ball has completely crossed the byline or touch-line, either on the ground or in the air

The play has been stopped by the referee

The ball touches a member of the refereeing team, remains on the field of play AND a team starts a promising attack or the ball goes directly into the goal or the team in possession of the ball changes.

In all the above cases, the game should be restarted with a dropped ball

So as per the rule book, the third scenario had taken place during Brazil vs Colombia game and referee Nestor Pitana should have halted the play and restarted with a drop ball. Meanwhile, Tite’s team have confirmed top spot in Group B with Colombia in danger of finishing in a poor position if results go against them

