Manchester United has confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical. Ronaldo will be joining back Man Utd after a gap of 12 years. In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," the club said in a statement. Manchester United Confirms Signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Welcomes Portuguese Footballer Home (View Tweet).

As soon as it was confirmed that CR7 will be joining the Red Devils, reactions started to pour in on Twitter. 'CR7 is Back' was one of the trending topics on Twitter with fans posting pictures of Ronaldo in Manchester United jersey. Meanwhile, we have selected some of the reactions, you can check them below.

CR7 is Back!

Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United: HERE WE GO! Done deal between Juventus and Man United on permanent move. Cristiano has accepted the contract proposal from Manchester United and he’s coming back. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo Medical to be scheduled soon. CR7 IS BACK. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/WXfs3p6GFK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

I'm Coming Home

I can’t believe it 😭😭😭😭😭 CR7 is back 🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/watwupIfuH — CR21 is Coming 🔴🔰 (@ole_disciple) August 27, 2021

Back to his Den

Back Home!

Celebrations

Earlier, it was speculated that Ronaldo will join Manchester City. However, Manchester United confirmed to have sealed the deal. Manchester United have reportedly made €28 million offer to CR7.

