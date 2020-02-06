Cristiano Ronaldo Gets a Pleasant Surprise by Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Who Gifts Him a Mercedes AMG G63 (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo gets a pleasant surprise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his birthday with an insane workout drill and was seen sweating it out with the team. The official account of Juventus also wished Ronaldo by making a short clip of his goals. After his practice, girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez had a pleasant surprise for the Juventus star. She gifted him a Mercedes AMG G6 which was parked in the middle of the street. A few of his friends had turned up for celebrating the birthday of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Cristiano Ronaldo Spends his 35th Birthday by Sweating it Out at the Juventus Stadium (Watch Video).

Ronaldo genuinely looks surprised as seen the new car which costs £114,336. Both CR7 and Georgina took to social media and posted snaps of how the star footballer’s birthday night turned out to be. CR7’S son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior was also seen letting his hair down with his father. Needless to say that the pictures of the party caught the attention of the netizens and went viral on social media. Check them out below:

He posed for pictures with his family and friends who attended the party

During his birthday celebrations

Another set of pictures

View this post on Instagram King Ronaldo Celebrating his Birthday 🎂🎂🎂🍰 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo7 Net (@cristiano_ronaldo7_net) on Feb 6, 2020 at 1:52am PST

Ronaldo was also seen cutting CR7 cake

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be back to training as the team is all set to be hosted by Verona on Saturday night. CR7 has been scoring goals for the last nine games and would want to keep up with this streak. After he scored a couple of goals against Fiorentina, the former Real Madrid star reached the 50 goal mark.