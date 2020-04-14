Cristiano Ronaldo Joined by His Kids During Home Workout Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Joined by His Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several sporting competitions around the world have been either cancelled or suspended indefinitely. Sports stars are taking this opportunity to get some well-deserved rest and spend some quality time with their family. Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his time in quarantine with kids and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez at a rented house near a quaint fishing village in Madeira for privacy after reportedly moving out of his seven-storey mansion in Funchal. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Abs While Relaxing After Exercise Session During Self-Quarantine (See Picture).

The Juventus man has been very active on social media and has been sharing his workout videos from his home and urging fans to stay inside and follow social distancing. The 35-year-old recently posted an adorable video of him training with his children. ‘Kids, let the Dad do his work,’ Cristiano Ronaldo captioned his post. Blaise Matuidi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo in Living Room Cup Challenge, CR7 Trolls Juventus Midfielder Even After Losing.

In the video, the former Real Madrid superstar was joined by his kids during training as they assisted him in doing crunches, ricking Cristiano’s head back and forth. As the 35-year-old continued with his daily routine, the two jumped on top of him, so the Juventus star and decided to get his kids involved as used them as weights to complete his exercise.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been active on the social front as well. Recently the Juventus man and his team-mates from Portugal national team announced that they will donate half of their bonus salaries from the 2020 Euro Qualifying campaign to help the amateur clubs in the country.