Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Celebrates 10th Birthday, Father CR7 and Georgina Rodriguez Wish Youngster on Special Day

Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son celebrates his 10th birthday today (June 17, 2020). And on the youngster’s special day, the Portuguese star posted a heartwarming message for him. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was born in the United States and is the eldest of the 35-year-old’s four Childers. Just like his father, the youngster is also a spectacular football player and currently trains with Juventus’ academy. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Poses with Juventus Junior Team After Winning Sotto L'Albero Trophy (See Pic).

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to wish his son a happy birthday and also revealed the youngster’s nickname of ‘puppy’. Posting a photo the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote ‘I can't even believe that my boy is 10 years old! Time passes..’ Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Twins Eva and Mateo on Their 2nd Birthday, Says ‘Love You to the End of the World’ (See Post).

‘You have always been a source of pride for the father who loves you so much. Congratulations, Puppy! A happy day! I love you so much’ the Juventus star man added.

CR7's Birthday Wish

Cristiano’s current girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also wished CR7 jr as she posted a cute picture of her and the four children in a boxing ring. ‘Happy birthday to the older brother of the house. Every day I wake up with the wish that you are very happy and that you receive a lot of love. Today is being a very special day for everyone. WE LOVE YOU. DAD AND MOM.; she wrote while wishing the 10-year-old.

Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo’s mom, Dolores Aveiro, also penned an emotional letter for her grandson on his special day. ‘Only God knows the extra strength my grandson brings me, only God knows the reason he came into my life.’ Wrote the 56-year-old.

