Juventus have been underwhelming this season and already planning a rebuild for the next as they look to get back to their dominant best and have identified former star Paul Pogba as a priority. The Bianconeri are in danger of not winning the league title for the first time in 10 years and were once again knocked out of the Champions League at an early stage in a shock defeat. Paul Pogba Transfer News Update: Manchester United Confident French Midfielder Will Sign a New Contract.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus are considering bringing back Paul Pogba to the club as they look to rebuild following a poor season. It is understood that the Bianconeri are also open to selling two midfielders from their current squad to fund the move for the world cup winner. Blaugrana Club Target Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Turin giants have long been linked with re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United but until now a move hasn’t materialised. However, Juventus will be aiming to take advantage of the Frenchman’s current contract situation at the Premier League and are looking to sell Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to free up the funds.

Paul Pogba’s current contract with Manchester United expires in 2022 but the Frenchman is still reluctant on signing a new deal. The World Cup winner arrived at Old Trafford in 2016 and the record English champions might consider cashing in on the midfielder in the summer instead of losing him for free a year later.

According to the publication, there are several suitors if Adrien Rabiot or Aaron Ramsey are to leave the club in the summer. West Ham are one of the few teams interested in the Welsh international while the former PSG star is linked with Manchester City and Barcelona.

