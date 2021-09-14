Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are known as one of the best players of the generation. The fans might have divided opinions about who between the three is the best but surely these payers players make it to the Top 3 in the lists of the greats. Now FIFA 2022 by EA Sports is on the verge of getting released and these three players have made it to the top. Kylian Mbappe also has made it to the list, however, Erling Haaland has missed out on the list. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in BSC Young Boys vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Clash? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in YB vs MUN Line-up.

Lionel Messi is placed on number one with 93 points whereas Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is featured on number two with 92 points. Manchester United's new signing Cristiano Ronaldo stands on number three with 91 points. Manchester City's midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and PSG's Kylian Mbappe are on number four and five. Both players have 91 points in their kitty. Here's the full list below:

Lionel Messi – 93

Robert Lewandowski – 92

Cristiano Ronaldo – 91

Kevin De Bruyne – 91

Kylian Mbappé – 91

Neymar – 91

Jan Oblak – 91

Harry Kane – 90

N’Golo Kanté – 90

Manuel Neuer – 90

Marc-André ter Stegen – 90

Mohamed Salah – 90

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 89

Karim Benzema – 89

Virgil van Dijk – 89

Joshua Kimmich – 89

Heung-min Son – 89

Alisson – 89

Thibaut Courtois – 89

Casemiro – 89

Ederson – 89

Sadio Mane – 89

The game will release on October 1, 2021. EA takes several aspects into consideration before giving out a final rating for the players. The players are judged on the parameters of pace, shooting & passing accuracy, dribbling, defending and physicality.

