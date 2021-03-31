Cristiano Ronaldo managed to end his goal-drought for Portugal against Luxembourg on Tuesday but missed out on an opportunity to close the game out for the Selecao after he was presented with a golden opportunity by the opposition defence but failed to capitalise. Fernando Santos’ team eventually saw out the game, winning it 3-1 to move to the top of Group A in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo Wrongly Denied a Goal During Portugal vs Serbia Match in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The incident occurred late in the second half as the Portugal skipper was offered a chance to double his tally on the night after an awful back pass by a Luxembourg, giving him acres of space to pick his spot. However, the 36-year-old wasn’t able to find the goal as he was frustrated on two separate occasions during the sequence by goal-keeper Anthony Moris. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores In Portugal's 3-1 Win Over Luxembourg.

Cristiano's Miss

Luxembourg almost handed Ronaldo a free goal 😭 pic.twitter.com/9HpWyP33t6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 30, 2021

Netizens found the amusing side of the passage of play as Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 103 goals for Portugal, wasn’t able to finish off one of the simplest chances he has ever received in his illustrious career.

Fail Compilation

This guy gives us free content for fail compilations every week 😭 https://t.co/AL3qt0jZu4 — Niyor 🔴⚪ (@messixteam) March 30, 2021

Struggling!

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed 30 big chances in the 20/21 season, more than anyone else in Europe. pic.twitter.com/q12qaDztEe — 🇲🇽 (@FutbolFax) March 30, 2021

How?

Finished?

On a serious note - Cristiano Ronaldo is finished. How on earth can somebody miss this ?😭 This is so disrespectful for Messi to be compared with this guy. pic.twitter.com/qmuy7xOTdz — Amit (@SUPERLM10_1) March 30, 2021

Woeful Sequence

Cristiano Ronaldo in one of the most amazing sequences you will ever see 😄 pic.twitter.com/eQuHaAXg8j — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) March 30, 2021

Speaking of the game, Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues had given the hosts a surprise lead in the first half but they were pegged back as Diogo Jota netted just before the break. Then Cristiano Ronaldo with his 103rd goal gave Portugal the lead and the match was secured by a late strike from Joao Palhinha.

Portugal moved to the top of the table with this win but were underwhelming in their three games during the Qualifiers. Fernando Santos’ men narrowly defeated Azerbaijan in their opening game before throwing away a two-goal lead against Serbia.

