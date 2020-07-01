Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have finally learnt to work together for each other’s benefit, feels Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri after both scored in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Genoa in Serie A 2019-20. The win helped Juventus maintain the four-point lead at the top of the points table and also take their winning streak to six league matches. Dybala opened the scoring for the visitors after a goalless first-half before Ronaldo doubled it six minutes later. Substitute Douglas Costa then added a third to seal a comfortable win. Cristiano Ronaldo's Long-Range Goal Keeps Juventus on Course for Record Ninth Consecutive League Title.

Sarri had earlier expressed his reservations about starting both Ronaldo and Dybala in the same XI but in their third straight league start, the Argentine and Portuguese finally showed glimpses that they could function and string attacks together. This was also the third consecutive match that Ronaldo and Dybala have found the net in after drawing blanks in Coppa Italia knock-outs, which Juventus lost to Napoli on penalty shootouts in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Juventus to Keep Collecting Points After Bianconeri Beat Genoa by 3-1 (See Post).

“Something has changed in terms of movements, but they have learned to look for each other more often,” Sarri was quoted as saying to Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle. "They have realised that by benefitting from each other, both reap the rewards. It's something I have noticed in training too."

After a dominant yet goalless first-half, Dybala finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute with a brilliant solo display. The Argentine ran through Genoa defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper to put Juventus ahead. Six minutes later, Ronaldo made it 2-0 with a stunning long-ranger from outside the box.

"In the first half he went for the shot five times, so it means he was doing more than he should," Sarri said. "Cristiano often plays to free himself to finish, but when he decides to move the ball quickly, he is the best of them all.”

Costa than tripled the lead from a Dybala pass while Andrea Pinamonti netted a consolation goal for Genoa. Ronaldo has now scored 28 times in the league this season and has also found the net 14 times in 2020, which is more than any other player in Serie A. He was substituted later in the second half with Sarri bringing off the entire forward three in the second half.

"Honestly, I was going to replace Dybala, then I chose Ronaldo, who has played many minutes. We discussed it over the last days, he knew that he would go off at 3-0 and he did it with serenity,” he said. "I think the team did well, even in the first half. We had clear chances, without conceding any. It was a good team effort and we scored three beautiful goals.”

Meanwhile, Juventus next play Torino in Serie A on Saturday and will hope to extend the winning streak as they chase an unprecedented 36th league title and nine consecutive Serie A win.

