Cristiano Ronaldo Seen Wearing Morning Outfit Worth Rs 2 Lakh As He Spends Time With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Children Amid Lockdown (See Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Time With His Children (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo is making full use of the coronavirus lockdown to spend some valuable time with his family in his hometown Madeira, Portugal. The Portuguese superstar, who plays for Juventus FC in the Italian Serie A, has been confined to his mansion in Madeira but is with his entire family and is making great use of the lockdown to create memories amidst such dreading times. Recently, in a video, Ronaldo could be seen relaxing with his children, girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his pet cat. The 35-year-old was apparently wearing ‘pyjamas’ with Rs 2 lakh with shots and a t-shirt. The Portuguese footballer relaxing under the sun perhaps on the lawn of his house. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Gravity-Defying Insane Header During Sampdoria vs Juventus Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video).

In the video, which is filmed by his girlfriend Georgina and uploaded on her Instagram story, Ronaldo is seen sitting on a chair holding a plate of meat pieces. He is surrounded by his four children and the pet cat, which stood behind Ronaldo’s chair. Georgina then tells Mateo, Eva and Alana “throw the chicken pieces to the cat.” Cristiano Ronaldo Visits His Old Football Academy CD Nacional in Madeira, Says ‘It’s Good to Be Back Home’ (See Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo in Pyjamas Worth Rs 2 Lakh (Photo Credits: Golders/@Georginagio)

The two-year-olds ran to Ronaldo take food from the plate and throws it to the cat even calling the cat by its name. Meanwhile, one of the children suddenly slips and falls and Ronaldo hilariously appeals for a penalty and even pretends to be showing another his children a red card for an imaginary foul.

In the video, on Georgina’s Instagram story, Ronaldo can be seen wearing ‘pyjama’ that costs near Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency. He accompanied the pyjama with a t-shirt and shorts as he relaxed with his children early morning. the shorts Ronaldo wore was wearing was of Dior brand and cost close to a lakh rupees.

Study Time for Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner uploaded picture of him reading books to wile his time amid the lockdown. In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo was seen sitting on a couch with a diary and pen and writing something. “Always challenge yourself! For me it's time to study” the footballer captioned the image.