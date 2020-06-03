Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Photo of His Daughters Eva & Alana, Says ‘I Fall in Love Every Time I See These Two’

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Photo of His Daughters Eva & Alana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has truly been a family man. Very often do we see him playing with kids and his social media feed is full of pictures wherein apart from his time on the ground, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is usually with his family. CR7’s picture with his four kids is often adored by the netizens. Now Juventus star shared a snap of his daughter Alana and Eva and said that he falls in love every time he sees them. The adorable snap showed the two daughters hugging each other and they were all smiles as they posed for a picture together. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Up Four Hours Early For Individual Practice at Juventus Training Center.

Georgina also commented on the snap and said, “You make me fall in love every day.” Not very long ago was CR7 spotted cycling with his family and had even posted a snap of the outing on his social media accounts. The former Manchester United star posted a photo with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, his daughters Eva and Alana, and his youngest Mateo. For now, have a look at the snap Ronaldo posted a few hours ago.

View this post on Instagram I fall in love every time I see these two😍🙌👨‍👧‍👧 #dadysgirlsMancheterU A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 3, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

Talking about CR7, the Portugal star looks in the best of his shape as his medical reports have shown that he is better than before. The fans and players looking for the return of Serie A 2019-20 which is expected to begin on June 20, 2020.