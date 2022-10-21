Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence after he was dropped from Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. The Portugal star had earlier walked off the bench and into the tunnel before the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur game had ended at Old Trafford. Taking to social media, Ronaldo explained, "I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us." He, however, stated that he wants to keep working hard and be ready to support his teammates and added, "Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again." Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Field Before Full-Time During Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Clash After Being an Unused Substitute (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Being Dropped From Manchester United Squad vs Chelsea:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

