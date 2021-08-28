Cristiano Ronaldo, on Friday, rejoined his boyhood club Manchester United, a move that developed quite quickly, given speculations suggesting he would join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Juventus manager Max Allegri confirmed that the Portuguese superstar would not continue at the Turin club anymore and in a matter of hours, he was announced as a new player for Manchester United. Ronaldo's transfer thus ensures that this ongoing summer transfer window remains by far, the most memorable one ever in the history of club football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had left Manchester United back in 2009 to join Real Madrid. Manchester United Confirms Signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Welcomes Portuguese Footballer Home

Juventus players bid Ronaldo goodbye taking to their social media accounts and here are some of their reactions.

Check Aaron Ramsey's post:

Alvaro Morata's post, wishing Ronaldo 'best of luck'

'See you soon'

"You will be missed!"

'Perfect example for every player'

See Federico Chiesa's post:

Leonardo Bonucci's words for Cristiano-"Mindset, professionalism and desire to improve are the teachings you will leave to me and to the group"

Ronaldo had opted to be benched for Juventus' first Serie A 2021-22 match, but came on as a substitute and scored a goal, which was ruled out later. The match ended 2-2. Juventus' next game is against Empoli and Allegri would aim to secure his first points of the season.

