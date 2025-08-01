Augsburg will be in action against Crystal Palace this evening in a club friendly at the Hotmaninger-Stadion. Augsburg finished 12th last term in the German Bundesliga and ended their domestic campaign with four losses in a row. The team need to bounce back this term and these friendly games provide an ideal scenario for the squad to regroup and get their act together. Opponents Crystal Palace are the reigning FA Cup champions and have the Community Shield coming up against Liverpool in a few days time. They will be looking to get some much needed momentum ahead of the tie. Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendly: Pape Matar Sarr Nets Stunning Long Ranger To Hand Gunners Shock Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Jean Mateta will lead the attack for Crystal Palace with Eberechi Eze and Ismaila Sarr as the attacking midfielders behind him. Adam Wharton and Will Hughes will be the two central midfielders and will make the side tick with his slick passing range. Dean Henderson in goal is a key shot stopper and will make life difficult for the opponent striker force.

Aiman Dardari and K Dong will be forming the double pivot in the attacking third for Augsburg. Arne Maier and Elvis Rexhbecaj will form the double pivot in central midfield with Phillip Tietz and Tim Breithaupt on the wings. Mads Pedersen in central defence will need to stamp his authority on the game and dominate at the back.

Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg Match Details

Match Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg Date Friday, August 1 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Selhurst Park, London, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details PalaceTV+ (Live Streaming)

When Is Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Crystal Palace will clash with FC Augsburg in a pre-season club friendly on Friday, August 01. The Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Selhurst Park, London, England, and has started at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Crystal Palace's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on PalaceTV+. Users can play INR 25 to get a match pass for Crystal Palace vs FC Augsburg club friendly on the PalaceTV+ app and website for online streaming. Augsburg could struggle in this game and end up on the losing note.

