Czech Republic would take on Denmark in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday, July 3. The match would be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan and would begin at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Denmark's campaign suffered a big blow when one of their main players in Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac and had collapsed on the pitch. Two defeats to Finland and Belgium followed and it seemed that they were staring at an exit from the competition. But they bounced back strongly, defeating Russia 4-1 in their last group game to make it to the last-16, where they once again scored four goals, this time, dismissing Wales from the competition. They are now set to take on Czech Republic, who too have been a surprise package in the competition. Euro 2020 Day 21 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Quarter-Final Fixtures

Patrick Schick, the Czech striker, has taken the competition by storm, scoring four goals, just one short of Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of five--the highest in the tournament. With all other competitors in Emil Forsberg, Romelu Lukaku and Karim Benzema eliminated, Schick stands a good chance of topping the charts if he inspires his side to a win and ensures they stay in the competition.

