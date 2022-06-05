Spain are set to face the Czech Republic in their second game of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday, June 6. The match would be played at the Sinobo Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Spain had a good start to this year's Nations League as Alvaro Morata's early goal looked to be giving them a win over heavyweights Portugal. But Ricardo Horta's striker ensured that the game ended in a draw. Nonetheless, the finalists of last year would be favourites walking into this clash. Hungary 1-0 England, Nations League: Dominik Szoboszlai's Penalty Sinks Three Lions (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, had a winning start to the competition as they defeated Switzerland to go on top of the Group B points table. A win over Spain would not only be massive to their chances but also be historic as they are yet to win a game against La Roja. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 06, 2022 (Monday). The match will be played at the Sinobo Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Czech Republic vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of this match.

Is Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA National League match on an online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

