The Indian Super League 2021-22 has the match between SC East Bengal and Odisha FC. The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan and the match will start at 07.30 pm IST. Both teams have so far had quite a similar fate in the tournament. However, there is a bit of a difference in winning percentages.

East Bengal is placed on number 10 of the ISL 2021-22 points table. The team has only won a single game out of 15. The team has faced seven losses and a similar number of draws. Odisha FC is placed on number eight of the points table. The team has won five matches out of 14. The team has lost six and the remaining matches have ended with a draw. Kino Garcia's men have 18 points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game below.

When is East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match will take place on February 07, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC, match online. Since the Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

