Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona are up against Elche in the upcoming encounter of La Liga 2020-21. The match takes place at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium on Sunday (January 24). The Catalan giants have blown hot and cold this season and would be determined to get the favourable result in the upcoming fixture. As of now, they are fourth in the team standings with 34 points but can displace third-placed Sevillia with a win in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, Elche are holding the 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top-flight this season. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of ELC vs BAR clash. Lionel Messi To Miss Barcelona’s La Liga Match Against Elche After Red Card Ban Appeal Gets Rejected.

Speaking of the history between the two clubs, Barcelona and Elche have locked horns on seven previous occasions. The Catalan giants dominate the head-to-head record with six wins. The remaining encounter resulted in a draw. The two sides met in September last year, and Barcelona edged Elche to a narrow 1-0 victory. Antoine Griezmann scored the winning goal on that day and will want to make his mark once again. However, Barcelona will miss Lionel Messi’s services due to the Argentine star’s two-match ban. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Elche vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium. The match will take place on January 24, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is set to begin from 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India does not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Elche vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Elche vs Barcelona for free.

