England and Poland will take each other on in the latest fixture in Group I of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on March 31, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will be aiming to end the international break at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for England vs Poland, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Match Result: England Ease to 2–0 Win Over Albania.

Poland have suffered a huge blow ahead of this clash as star player and captain Robert Lewandowski won’t feature in the game after picking up a knee injury. Poland currently sit second, a couple of points behind leaders England and will be looking to overtake Gareth Southgate’s team in the standings. Meanwhile, the Three Lions will be aiming to keep their 100 per cent record going in the Qualifiers. Robert Lewandowski Out for 'Around Four Weeks' with Knee Injury, Will Miss Bayern Munich's Clash Against PSG.

When is England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England vs Poland clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on April 1, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of England vs Poland on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

