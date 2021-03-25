We have a potential goal fest in hand when England take on San Marino in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Three Lions managed by Gareth Southgate have been in fine form recently as they went eight-game unbeaten in the 2020 Euro qualifiers. There has been the odd setback too for the young squad when they flopped in the Nations League but the FA firmly believes in the long-term project under Southgate. Opponents San Marino have been struggling at the International stage for ages and it is more about ending the game with a respectable scoreline than winning for them. 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: World Champions France Held to 1–1 Draw by Ukraine.

Jordan Pickford's injury has created a place for Sam Johnstone in the team. Trent Alexander-Arnold's poor form means he has lost his place in the English team but Manchester United’s Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard return thanks to their brilliant showing at the club level. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the attack for England with Phil Foden and Jesse Lingard behind the Everton man. Eric Dier is likely to play the central role in a back three with Kyle Walker and Tyrone Mings on either side.

Davide Simoncini was sent off for San Marino in their last game against Gibraltar and he is suspended for the England clash. Nicola Nanni in attack could be in for another frustrating night with him doing a lot of defensive duties. Enrico Golinucci and Lorenzo Lunadei should occupy the two holding midfielder positions in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The most important player for San Marino without a doubt will be their goalkeeper Elia Benedittini, who needs to be at top of their game.

When is England vs San Marino, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England vs San Marino clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Turin on March 26, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs San Marino, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of England vs San Marino on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs San Marino, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch England vs San Marino, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online. England will be looking to test some of their fringe players in this game against San Marino and build for the tough contests coming up.

