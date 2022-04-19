Cristiano Ronaldo revealed in a social media post on Monday that his baby boy has died. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were slated to give birth to twins but unfortunately, his newborn son could not make it. Following this development, fans took to social media to send their support and strength to the bereaved couple.

Here are some of the wishes by fans:

Thoughts and Prayers for the Ronaldo Family:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Cristiano Ronaldo and his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/EsJvu36T1S — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 18, 2022

This Fan Shared a Similar Experience:

I lost my little girl August ‘21 and know your pain!! Sending love and strength to you and your family at this difficult time 💙♥️💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/S8eqz8jmP4 — Mat Stenson (@MatStenson) April 18, 2022

We Indeed Do:

May They Find Strength in This Difficult Time:

We love you so much @Cristiano May God give strength to Ronaldo and his family. pic.twitter.com/pOQTYk3oaO — WOAL (@woal_worldwide) April 18, 2022

Rest In Peace:

Oh very sad Cristiano Ronaldo 😭😭😭 Rest In Peace to your new baby 👶 born. pic.twitter.com/zDBlslun5L — Kwame Isotopes (@KwameIsotopes) April 18, 2022

