The Erling Haaland transfer saga might be coming to an as according to the reports, the Norwegian has picked Manchester City as his next destination. The 21-year-old has been one of the top prospects in world football and had several European heavyweights interested in acquiring his services. But the Mancunian side looks to be closing in on securing the young goal scorer. Erling Haaland Closes In on Joining Manchester City From Borussia Dortmund.

However, according to a report from Goal, the deal is yet to be completed. Manchester City still haven't activated the Norwegian striker's release clause. But it is understood that the move could be confirmed this week itself and the official announcement is expected soon. Borussia Dortmund Rope in Nico Schlotterbeck on 5-year Deal.

Reports suggest that Manchester City have agreed [personal terms with the 21-year-old striker. The Premier League side only needs to trigger the €75 million (£63m/$81m) release clause set by Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were all linked with the Norwegian international but he is set to move to the Manchester outfit, where his father Alfie played in the early 2000s.

It is understood that Erling Haaland will sign a five-year deal with Manchester City that will see him become one of the highest earners in a squad full of superstars. The Norwegian missed training on Monday for a medical in Belgium, with the move set to be confirmed soon.

Manchester City had been searching for a striker to replace record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero, who left the club in the summer. The Pep Guardiola side had played without a recognised forward for most of the season but have now secured their man.

