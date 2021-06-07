Champions Portugal are one of the contenders for the Euro 2020 considering the plethora of talent they have at their disposal. Fernando Santos has revolutionised Portuguese football in a short span of time with two major honours, a feat difficult to beat in the near future. He has got the squad playing brilliant attacking football with an eye on strengthening defence as well, something Portugal lacked in the past. Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, possibly playing in his last Euros, will love to end his tenure on a high and he remains the x-factor for the team. Let us analyse the Portuguese squad ahead of the 2020 European Championships. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Strength

Portugal’s strength without a doubt lies in their forward line with the likes of Joao Felix, Andre Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo in brilliant goal-scoring form. Andre Silva scored 28 times for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga while skipper Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest goal scorer in Italy. In addition to the trio, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota are equally lethal in front of the goal as well.

Weakness

If there is one area Portugal can be caught wrong footed, it is their midfield. With Bruno Fernandes pushing up as a creative playmaker, Reuben Neves and Danilo Pereira can be overrun in the middle of the opponent team deploys a defensive formation and outnumber the duo. This may force a tweak of plans and impact Portugal’s gameplay. Euro 2020, Group F: A Look at France's Strength, Weakness and Chances At This Year's European Championship.

Opportunity

Portugal can repeat Spain’s success by lifting back-to-back European Championships and this will motivate the players even more. They have been excellent in the qualifiers and won the Nations League courtesy the cohesiveness in the squad.

Threat

Portugal are in the group of death alongside France and Germany and should they have a false start, there will be limited opportunity to bounce back. Portugal will go all guns blazing in the Euro 2020 and expect the champions to produce a solid display in the event.

