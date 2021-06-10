The 60th edition of the European Championship will be a special one as for the first time, Euros will be played across 11 countries in Europe. A total of 624 players will participate in the continental competition of which 72 are listed as goalkeepers. The shot-stoppers may not get much attention but are one of the most influential players in the team. So in this article, we take a look at the goalkeeper's to watch out for at UEFA Euro 2020. Top Defenders To Watch Out For At Euro 2020.

The European Championship will be a great platform for many goalkeepers to showcase their quality as it will be a stage for several young stars to attract the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world while others will try to prove that they are still at the top of their game. Whether it’s a last-minute save or the pressure penalty shootouts, the players between the sticks have a huge say in deciding the outcome of a match. Top Midfielders To Watch Out For At Euro 2020.

Best Goalkeepers At Euro 2020

Manuel Neuer

The German keeper is one of the most decorated keeper’s in the history of the game and will once again have all eyes on him. His unique ability to get involved in the team’s build-up along with his sensational shot-stopping ability sets him apart from others. Now 35, this could be Neuer’s last Euros and the Bayern Munich star will be looking to add the title to his already impressive collection.

Kasper Schmeichel

The Leicester City keeper is a leader for the Danish national team and will play a crucial role in how far Kasper Hjulmand’s team can go. The 34-year-old is great in one-on-one situations and has shown his quality on several occasions both for his club and the national team.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian keeper will be leaving AC Milan this summer and this tournament provides him a great stage to attract a European heavyweight. The 22-year-old is Roberto Mancini's first choice and is coming into the Euro’s one the back of a successful domestic season, where he kept Serie A high 14 clean-sheets.

Unai Simon

The Spaniard has kept David de Gea out of the Spain squad under Luis Enrique and is set to start as the undisputed No.1 at the Euros. The Athletic Bilbao keeper is coming off a sensational season in La Liga plus his ability to play out from the back fits into the 2010 World Champion’s philosophy.

Thibaut Courtois

In a team full of superstars Thibaut Courtoiscan hold his own and will be one of the stars for the Belgium national team. The 29-year-old had a sensation individual campaign despite Real Madrid’s struggles last season and will be crucial in the Red Devils’ run in this year’s European Championships.

