After days of exhilirating football, it has finally boiled down to four teams--England, Spain, Italy and Denmark. The quarter-finals featured loads of memorable moments, some stunning strikes, penalty misses, record-equalling goals and iconic celebrations with players like Harry Kane, Patrick Schick and Jordan Henderson starring for their sides in spectacular fashion. The Euro 2020 semi-finals would be played from July 7-8 in Wembley, England. Take a look at the semi-final schedule of the competition.

Belgium, who had been in superb form throughout the tournament up until the quarter-finals, were knocked out by an indomitable Italian side, who are destined to prove a point or two in what seems to be their comeback competition after missing out of the World Cup in 2018. Spain survived a scare in their match against Switzerland, which they won on penalties. Denmark, who were without one of their best midfield players in Christian Eriksen, stopped the Czech Republic juggernaut in the semi-final, despite Patrick Schick's record-equalling goal. And England showed why they were considered tournament favourites with a thumping 4-0 win over Ukraine.

Euro 2020 semi-finals schedule:

Match Teams Date & Time (IST) Venue Semi-final 1 Italy vs Spain July 07, 12:30 AM Wembley Semi-final 2 England vs Denmark July 08, 12:30 AM Wembley

