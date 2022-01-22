Aston Villa players, Lucas Digne and Matty Cash, were struck by a bottle thrown by Everton fans after the players were celebrating Emi Buendia's goal close to the half time. Steven Gerrard's team leads the 1-0 at half-time.

Everton Fans Throw A Bottle At Aston Villa Players#AVLEVE #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/oDPQBftq1L — CB Kik - 2.0 (@CbqSports) January 22, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).