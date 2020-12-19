Everton and Arsenal are all set to take on each other at the Goodison Park in the Premier League 2020-21. The match will begin at 11.00 pm IST and in this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming details of the game. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Arsenal is desperately seeking a win and hasn't had the last laugh in the last six games. If Arsenal isn't successful in winning the game, Mikel Arteta could be sacked. Recently West Brom had sacked their manager and next in line could be Arsenal. The fans already wanted the manger to be sacked out Arsenal Stare at Relegation Post Their Defeat Against Burnley FC in EPL 2020-21, Fans Want Mikel Arteta to be SACKED!.

Arsenal is placed on number 15 of the ISL 2020-21 points table and the team has 14 points in their kitty. Whereas, Everton is featured on number six of the points table with a win against Leicester City. Clearly, Everton have an upper hand over their opponents. Allan from Everton has joined the doctor's table as he is down with a hamstring injury. He has joined the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph. Just like Everton, even Arsenal has a few miss outs. Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes have been suspended while Thomas Partey is injured. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details.

When is Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Everton vs Arsenal match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Goodison Park and the game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Everton vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

