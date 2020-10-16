Mohamed Salah wore a superhero fancy dress to celebrate the birthday of his daughter Makka. The Liverpool star and his daughter Makka wore matching outfits as they celebrated together. Salah later posted a picture from the celebrations on his Instagram page. The father and daughter pair dressed up as characters from Pixar films to celebrate Makka’s birthday. Salah has always celebrated his daughter’s birthday in a special way and this year was no different. Mohamed Salah Stops Verbal Attack on David Craig, A Homeless Man, Liverpool Star Earns Praises for the Gesture.

In the picture, Salah and his daughter can be seen dressed in a superhero outfit and wore eye masks. The room is decorated wonderfully with balloons and all-round. The presents and gifts from the animated film are also kept in the room while dolls depicting characters from the film as well as stickers are also there. Salah and Makka mimicked the superhero as they posed the picture. The Liverpool and Egypt star later shared a picture from the celebration with his fans. Salah captioned the pic as "Happy birthday to my princess! #Incrediblefather.” Mohamed Salah vs Cristiano Ronaldo in EPL: Egyptian Footballer's Stats at Liverpool Are Better Than CR7's at Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah Poses in Superhero Fancy Dress on Daughter Makka's Birthday

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to my princess! 🥳🥳🤩🎉#IncredibleFather A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Oct 15, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT

Salah also shared a couple of snaps from the celebration on his Instagram story and fans loved it. Many credited the Liverpool forward for celebrating his daughter’s birthday in such a special way. Some fans also called him the “best father ever.”

This is, however, not the first time Salah is celebrating his daughter’s birthday in such a special way. Last year also Salah dressed as a character from a superhero film to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. Last year Salah dressed as ‘Maui’, a character from the popular Walt Disney animation movie, Moana to celebrate his daughter’s birthday.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool forward will hope to be in good touch when Liverpool resume their Premier League 2020-21 campaign against Everton in a Merseyside derby on October 17 (Saturday). Everton are on top of the league points table with and have won all of their four games while defending league champions Liverpool were thrashed 8-1 by Aston Villa in their last league fixture before the international break.

