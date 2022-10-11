Manchester City would be hoping to continue with their terrific form this season when they take on Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. Pep Guardiola's men have been superb so far this season with them trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by just one point. In the Champions League, the English champions have reigned supreme so far, winning all three of their Group G games and sitting at the top of the standings with a three-point lead over second-placed Dortmund. A win today would help them consolidate the top spot. Antoine Griezmann Joins Atletico Madrid From FC Barcelona, Signs Contract Until 2026

Things did not go down well for Copenhagen when they faced Manchester City in their last Champions League match. Goals from Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez and also an own goal helped the Cityzens romp to a 5-0 win at home. Haaland has been one of Guardiola's most important players and the Spaniard would hope for his star man to continue with his good form. The Premier League giants are likely to notch up another win in this contest. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The game will be held on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

