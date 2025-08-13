The stakes are high for the Indian Super League side FC Goa, as they gear up to battle it out with Oman's Al-Seeb Club in the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage match. The Gaurs are set to represent themselves in the Asian stage as an Indian club, after some time, having last represented India in Asia in 2021. The FC Goa vs Al Seeb ACL 2 match is also a big test for the Gaurs' head coach Manolo Marquez, who recently parted ways with the India national football team, and is currently the guide of the Goan side exclusively. FC Goa Part Way With Captain Odei Onaindia Ahead of Indian Super League 2025–26 Season.

FC Goa managed to seal their berth at the ACL 2 after winning the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 title last season. The Gaurs won the Super Cup after beating Jamshedpur FC in the final to book a slot, but this match against Al Seeb is expected to be a tough one for them. Al Seeb are currently the best side in the Oman Professional League, having clinched the top-tier last season for the fifth time in their history. Read below to know the live streaming and live telecast viewing options of the FC Goa vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage match.

FC Goa vs Al Seeb Match Details

Match FC Goa vs Al Seeb Date Wednesday, August 13 Time 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), Margao, Goa Live Streaming, Telecast Details Khel Now YouTube channel (Live Streaming)

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Al Seeb, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of FC Goa's ACL 2 games in India. Therefore, the FC Goa vs Al Seeb AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For the FC Goa vs Al Seeb live streaming viewing option, read more. Embattled Manolo Marquez Quits As India Football Team Head Coach After Mutual Agreement With AIFF.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Al Seeb, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

The live streaming viewing option of the FC Goa vs Al Seeb ACL 2 2025-26 is available in India on the Khel Now YouTube channel. Users can watch the FC Goa vs Al Seeb ACL 2 preliminary round match on the Khel Now YouTube channel for free.

