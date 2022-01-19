SC East Bengal would aim to finally have a win under their belt in the Indian Super League 2021-22 when they face FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim Stadium on Wednesday, January 19. The fixture is set to start at 7:30 pm IST. The Red and Gold Brigade are yet to win a match this season in the ISL. They started off poorly, played well in some games under interim coach Renedy Singh and it is finally time that they put together a complete performance to stitch together a victory and attain their first three points in the season. They would be under Mario Rivera and the Spaniard would aim to revive his side's fortunes in his first game against FC Goa. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Ever since their defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29, FC Goa have managed to draw two games and win one. They too had a poor start to the season but have managed to put together some good results. The Gaurs lay on the ninth spot, two places above SC East Bengal at 11th and they would head into Wednesday's clash as favourites. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 19, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the FCG vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

